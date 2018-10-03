Warriors Orochi 4 Tops the Japanese Charts - News

Warriors Orochi 4 (PS4) has debuted at the top of the Japanese charts with sales of 100,831 units, according to Media Create for the week ending September 23. The Nintendo Switch version debuted in fourth with sales of 26,660.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV ~The End of Saga~ (PS4) debuted in second with sales of 85,161 units. FIFA 19 (PS4) debuted in third with sales of 57,772 units, while the Switch version debuted in eighth with sales of 16,200.

The Switch was the best-selling platform with sales 42,957 units. The PS4 sold 20,406 units, the 3DS sold 7,506 units. The PlayStation Vita sold 2,675 units and Xbox One sold 75 units.

Here is the complete top 20 chart:

[PS4] Warriors Orochi 4 (Limited Editions Included) (Koei Tecmo, 09/27/18) – 100,831 (New) [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV ~The End of Saga~ (Limited Editions Included) (Falcom, 09/27/18) – 85,161 (New) [PS4] FIFA 19 (Limited Editions Included) (Electronic Arts, 09/28/18) – 57,772 (New) [NSW] Warriors Orochi 4 (Limited Editions Included) (Koei Tecmo, 09/27/18) – 26,660 (New) [NSW] Dragon Ball FighterZ (Bandai Namco, 09/27/18) – 23,202 (New) [PS4] Marvel’s Spider-Man (Bundle Version Included) (SIE, 09/07/18) – 22,751 (266,802) [PS4] Utawarerumono Zan (Limited Edition Included) (Aquaplus, 09/27/18) – 21,316 (New) [NSW] FIFA 19 (Limited Editions Included) (Electronic Arts, 09/28/18) – 16,200 (New) [NSW] The World Ends with You: Final Remix (Square Enix, 09/27/18) – 14,216 (New) [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 13,483 (304,544) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 13,059 (2,644,596) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 10,561 (1,778,713) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 5,756 (1,123,201) [NSW] Valkyria Chronicles 4 (Sega, 09/27/18) – 5,596 (New) [PS4] Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 (Konami, 08/30/18) – 5,137 (114,777) [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun! (Bandai Namco, 07/19/18) – 4,813 (205,355) [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (The Pokemon Company, 11/17/17) – 4,785 (1,734,235) [NSW] Mario Tennis Aces (Nintendo, 06/22/18) – 4,579 (353,070) [NSW] Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 03: Vehicle Kit (Nintendo, 09/14/18) – 4,306 (21,231) [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 4,220 (1,821,336)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

