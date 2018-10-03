Warner Bros. to Distribute Cyberpunk 2077 in North America - News

Developer CD Projekt RED announced Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment will handle distribution and promotion of Cyberpunk 2077 in North America.

"We’ve worked with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment on The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and both releases turned out to be really successful, so we’re entering this new stage of our cooperation with great confidence," said Michal Nowakowski, CD Projekt’s Member of the Board and SVP of Business Development. "Cyberpunk 2077 is our biggest and most ambitious project to date, and I’m really looking forward to all the amazing things we can achieve together."





Kevin Kebodeaux, Senior Vice President, Sales, Americas, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, added, "CD Projekt RED is one of the best game development studios in the world and it’s great to be working with the team again. Cyberpunk 2077 is a standout title and we are expecting great things from our continued collaboration with CD Projekt RED."

Cyberpunk 2077 is in development for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

