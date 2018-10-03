D3 Publisher Wants to release Dream Club Zero in the West for PS4, PC - News

D3 Publisher executive producer Nobuyuki Okajima speaking with DualShockers revealed the company wants to release Dream Club Zero in North America and Europe for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC.

Okajima isn't sure if the game could be brought to the west on the PlayStation 4 without issues. He did add that the company might consider releasing some of its other older games in the west.

D3 Publisher will release Earth Defense Force 5 in the west on December 11 and Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain in 2019.



