Shoot 'Em Up Fast Striker Headed to PS4, PSV Later This Month in the West - News

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Eastasiasoft and developer NGDEV have announced vertical scrolling shoot 'em up, Fast Striker, will launch for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita via the PlayStation Store in North America on October 16 and in Europe on October 17 for $6.99 / €6.99. The game will have cross-buy support.

Here is an overview of the game:

Fast Striker is a 2D vertical shoot’em up. Blast through 6 action-packed stages and encounter huge boss battles. 4 game modes, an elaborate scoring system and adjustable screen & control settings will bring back classic arcade memories.

Key Features:

Six stages, including huge boss battles

Four game modes: Novice, Original, Maniac, and Omake

Elaborate scoring system

Adjustable screen & control settings

Constant 60 frames per second

