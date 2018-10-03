Adventure Puzzle Game Lost Words: Beyond the Page Headed to PS4, XOne, PC in 2019 - News

posted 5 hours ago

Modus Games has announced the 2D narrative adventure puzzle game, Lost Words: Beyond the Page, will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC via Steam in 2019.

Here is an overview of the game:

Lost Words is a platformer set in the pages of a young girl’s diary, featuring a soul-searching story by acclaimed video game writer Rhianna Pratchett. Players will traverse across written words and manipulate them to solve puzzles in order to unlock the fantasy world of Estoria, where words are even more powerful.

The game tells a touching story, and invites players to directly engage with the thoughts and feelings of the diary’s owner. The game has already won fourteen awards, including an Indie Prize at Casual Connect 2018, UKIE’s UK Game of the Show at Gamescom 2017, and ‘Best Story’ and ‘Best Indie Game’ at Game Connection 2016.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

