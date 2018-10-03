The Quiet Man Release Date Revealed - News

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Square Enix announced The Quiet Man will launch for the PlayStation 4 via the PlayStation Store and Windows PC via Steam worldwide on November 1 for $14.99 / 1,800 yen.

If you purchase the game by November 15 on the PlayStation 4 it will also include a dynamic theme and eight PlayStation Network avatars. On Steam it will include wallpapers.

View the latest trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

The Quiet Man takes players beyond sound to deliver an immersive story-driven cinematic action experience, which can be completed in one sitting. In a story that unravels across a single night, players take the role of deaf protagonist Dane as he fights his way through a “soundless” world to discover the motives behind the kidnapping of songstress Lala by a mysterious masked man.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

