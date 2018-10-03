Arcade Racer Xenon Racer Announced for NS, PS4, XOne, and PC - News

Publisher Soedesco and developer 3DClouds have announced arcade racer, Xenon Racer, for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

No release date was revealed. However, it will be playable at Milan Games Week 2018 from October 5 to 7.

In an era of flying vehicles, a last one-off championship for traditional wheeled vehicles has been organised, with cutting edge electric cars boosted by Xenon gas. Rushing through treacherous turns as bright neon lights flash by, players drift through the futuristic streets of cities like Tokyo and Dubai. Resisting massive G-forces, they’ll have to demand the utmost of technology to race at breakneck speeds in the pursuit of eternal victory.



