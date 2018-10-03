Darksiders III Gets Force Hollow Trailer - News

THQ Nordic released a new trailer for Darksiders III called "Force Hollow."

Here is an overview of the game:

Return to an apocalyptic Earth in Darksiders III, a hack-n-slash Action Adventure where players assume the role of Fury in her quest to hunt down and dispose of the Seven Deadly Sins. The most unpredictable and enigmatic of the Four Horsemen, Fury must succeed where many have failed – to bring balance to the forces that now ravage Earth. Darksiders III is the long-anticipated, third chapter in the critically-acclaimed Darksiders franchise.

Key Features:

Play as Fury, a mage who must rely on her whip and magic to restore the balance between good and evil on Earth!

Harness Fury’s magic to unleash her various forms, each granting her access to new weapons, moves and traversal abilities.

Explore an open-ended, living, free-form game world in which Fury moves back and forth between environments to uncover secrets while advancing the story.

Defeat the Seven Deadly Sins and their servants who range from mystical creatures to degenerated beings.

Sit in awe of Darksiders signature art style. Expansive post-apocalyptic environments that take the player from the heights of heaven to the depths of hell, dilapidated by war and decay and overrun by nature.

Darksiders III will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 27.

