Possible New Medabots Game to be Announced on November 28 - News

/ 310 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Imagineer representative Hiroyuki Hashida in the latest issue of Weekly Famitsu teased a new Medabots might be announced on November 28.





"This year marks 20 years since the first Medabots title was released in 1997. November 28, the date of the first game’s release, will be Medabots Day," said Hashida.

"I wonder if we will be able to announce something in coordination with the 20th anniversary on November 28, which is also Medabots Day. We’re making various arrangements."

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles