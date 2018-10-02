NES Online App on Switch to Add 3 Games on October 10 - News

posted 1 hour ago

Nintendo announced three games will be added to the Nintendo Entertainment System – Nintendo Switch Online app on October 10.

The three games are NES Open Tournament Golf, Solomon’s Key, and Super Dodge Ball.

The #NES fun doesnâ€™t have to stop! More NES games are coming to #NintendoSwitch. NES Open Tournament Golf, Solomonâ€™s Key, and Super Dodge Ball will be available with a #NintendoSwitchOnline membership. Subscribe now and start playing on 10/10! https://t.co/ZPh215YNeT pic.twitter.com/UdxOf7TGnM — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 3, 2018

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers allows users to play NES games. Online play has been added to the games.

