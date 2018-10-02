NES Online App on Switch to Add 3 Games on October 10

by William D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 223 Views

Nintendo announced three games will be added to the Nintendo Entertainment System – Nintendo Switch Online app on October 10.

The three games are NES Open Tournament GolfSolomon’s Key, and Super Dodge Ball.

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers allows users to play NES games. Online play has been added to the games. 

