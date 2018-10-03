Marvel's Spider-Man Climbs Back to the Top of the French Charts - News

Marvel's Spider-Man is back in first place in France's sales charts in week 38, as indicated in the SELL's weekly report. The French union also sees Shadow of the Tomb Raider holding strong after release, as both the PS4 and Xbox One versions remain in the top five.

Top sellers per system are as follows. Recent releases seem to have performed well on 3DS and PSVita, relative to their respective audiences, especially Punch Line which has remained in the top three for a month now:

PS4

Marvel's Spider-Man Shadow of the Tomb Raider NBA 2K19

Xbox One

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Shadow of the Tomb Raider – Croft Edition NBA 2K19

Nintendo Switch

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario Odyssey The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild

Nintendo 3DS

Yokai Watch Blasters : White Dog Squad Yokai Watch Blasters : Red Cat Corps Detective Pikachu

Playstation Vita

Punch Line Muv Luv Farming Simulator

PC

The Sims 4 World of Warcraft : Battle for Azeroth Shadow of the Tomb Raider

