Marvel's Spider-Man Climbs Back to the Top of the French Charts

by Thomas Froehlicher , posted 7 hours ago / 690 Views

Marvel's Spider-Man is back in first place in France's sales charts in week 38, as indicated in the SELL's weekly report. The French union also sees Shadow of the Tomb Raider holding strong after release, as both the PS4 and Xbox One versions remain in the top five.

Top sellers per system are as follows. Recent releases seem to have performed well on 3DS and PSVita, relative to their respective audiences, especially Punch Line which has remained in the top three for a month now:

PS4

  1. Marvel's Spider-Man
  2. Shadow of the Tomb Raider
  3. NBA 2K19

Xbox One

  1. Shadow of the Tomb Raider
  2. Shadow of the Tomb Raider – Croft Edition
  3. NBA 2K19

Nintendo Switch

  1. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  2. Super Mario Odyssey
  3. The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild

Nintendo 3DS

  1. Yokai Watch Blasters : White Dog Squad
  2. Yokai Watch Blasters : Red Cat Corps
  3. Detective Pikachu

Playstation Vita

  1. Punch Line
  2. Muv Luv
  3. Farming Simulator

PC

  1. The Sims 4
  2. World of Warcraft : Battle for Azeroth
  3. Shadow of the Tomb Raider

5 Comments

KazumaKiryu
KazumaKiryu (3 hours ago)

Gratulation, Spiderman!

  • +1
ResilientFighter
ResilientFighter (1 hour ago)

Yeah!! Spidey is king

  • 0
XD84
XD84 (3 hours ago)

With the success of Spiderman I wonder if we will see other AAA games from the Marvel universe.

  • 0
Rob5VGC
Rob5VGC (4 hours ago)

Go Punch Line.

  • 0
COKTOE
COKTOE (7 hours ago)

He sure does like flashing the peace sign.

  • 0