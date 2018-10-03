Marvel's Spider-Man Climbs Back to the Top of the French Charts - NewsThomas Froehlicher , posted 7 hours ago / 690 Views
Marvel's Spider-Man is back in first place in France's sales charts in week 38, as indicated in the SELL's weekly report. The French union also sees Shadow of the Tomb Raider holding strong after release, as both the PS4 and Xbox One versions remain in the top five.
Top sellers per system are as follows. Recent releases seem to have performed well on 3DS and PSVita, relative to their respective audiences, especially Punch Line which has remained in the top three for a month now:
PS4
- Marvel's Spider-Man
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider
- NBA 2K19
Xbox One
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider – Croft Edition
- NBA 2K19
Nintendo Switch
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Super Mario Odyssey
- The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
Nintendo 3DS
- Yokai Watch Blasters : White Dog Squad
- Yokai Watch Blasters : Red Cat Corps
- Detective Pikachu
Playstation Vita
- Punch Line
- Muv Luv
- Farming Simulator
PC
- The Sims 4
- World of Warcraft : Battle for Azeroth
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider
Gratulation, Spiderman!
Yeah!! Spidey is king
With the success of Spiderman I wonder if we will see other AAA games from the Marvel universe.
Go Punch Line.
He sure does like flashing the peace sign.
