F1 2018 Sells an Estimated 174,165 Units First Week at Retail - Sales

/ 235 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

The racing game from Codemasters - F1 2018 - sold 174,165 units first week at retail, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending August 25.

Breaking down the sales by platform, the game sold best on the PlayStation 4 with 135,781 units sold (78%), compared to 34,174 units sold on the Xbox One (20%) and 4,210 units on Windows PC (2%).

Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in Europe with 139,104 units sold (80%), compared to 14,785 units sold in the US (8%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 41,908 units in the UK, 28,142 units in Germany, and 20,579 units in France.

F1 2018 released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC worldwide on August 24.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles