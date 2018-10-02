Microsoft Explains Why There Won't Be a Minecraft 2 - News

/ 702 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

The head of Minecraft at Microsoft Helen Chiang in an interview with Business Insider explained why there won't be a Minecraft 2.

"I really don't think that makes sense for 'Minecraft,' given the community," said Chiang. "It's something that always fractures the community."





"The way that we've decided to expand — and I think 'Dungeons' is the first example of that — is a way that we're trying to keep our community together," she added.

"That's why our updates are free. We don't want to ask [players] to move from 'Minecraft 1' to 'Minecraft 2.' We want them to just enjoy 'Minecraft.' And there's other ways that we can expand that are more meaningful and authentic to what we want to be, rather than just releasing another iteration in the way that most other franchises do."

Mojang Creative Lead Jens Bergentsen added, "I don't think there's really a need for Minecraft 2," Bergentsen told me. "You would be able to create a Minecraft 2 game in Minecraft."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles