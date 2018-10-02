Mythical Pokémon Zeraora Coming to Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon - News

A new mythical Pokémon is coming to Pokémon: Ultra Sun and Pokémon: Ultra Moon. You can get the Pokémon at GameStop in the US from October 19 to November 9.

Those in the UK can get a download code for Zeraora at the retailer GAME.

Zeraora, featured in the #PokemonTCG: Sun & Moonâ€”Lost Thunder expansion, will soon be available for your #PokemonUltraSunMoon game! ðŸŒ©ï¸ US Trainers, head to @GameStop October 19 to November 9 to add this mighty Mythical PokÃ©mon to your game. https://t.co/JGNgAnm8xI pic.twitter.com/va4pOByora — Ghost-type PokÃ©mon (@Pokemon) October 1, 2018

Pokémon: Ultra Sun and Pokémon: Ultra Moon is available now for the Nintendo 3DS.

