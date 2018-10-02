Team Ninja Teases Dead or Alive 6 Unannounced Returning Characters - News

Team Ninja has released a Dead or Alive 6 teaser image that shows off artwork from the game. There are some hints of returning characters that have yet to be announced for the game.

Dead or Alive 6 will launch for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC worldwide on February 15, 2019. It will also get released in arcades in Japan.

