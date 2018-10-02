Action RPG Arc of Alchemist Delayed to February 2019 - News

/ 327 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Compile Heart announced it has delayed the release of the upcoming PlayStation 4 exclusive action RPG, Arc of Alchemist, in Japan from November 29 to February 7, 2019.

Compile Heart has yet to announce Arc of Alchemist will get a release in North America and Europe.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles