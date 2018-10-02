Game Dev Story++, Hot Springs Story and Dungeon Village Headed to Switch - News

Kairosoft announced it will release Game Dev Story++, Hot Springs Story, and Dungeon Village on the Nintendo Switch via the eShop in Japan on October 11.

Here is an overview of each game:

Game Dev Story

Manage your own game company and try to create a million-selling game in this unique simulation.

Features the ability to develop your company’s own game console, plus a system for changing your staff members’ professions.

Hire talented people and train them to develop their skills.

As your staff gets more experience, you will unlock a wider array of game genres and content to develop. Try to find the most popular combinations and develop for the latest platform!

Your staff members can have a variety of game-related professions, from programmer to sound engineer.

Work hard and you may reach the top of the video game industry!

Hot Springs Story

Build your own resort and propel it to success with but a touch of the finger in this one-of-a-kind simulation!

Rooms, restaurants, arcades, and baths–position each facility to lull your guests into hot spring Nirvana and skyrocket your establishment to fame!

Craft the perfect Japanese garden from lanterns, pine trees, azaleas, and more–you’ll need it all if you want to attract VIPs like pop stars and novelists.

There can only be one #1! Do you have what it takes?

Turn your device to rotate the screen, touch to scroll, and pinch to zoom in and out.

Dungeon Village

Welcome to an epic RPG world in which the town you build can grow from humble hamlet into a mecca for the land’s most ambitious adventurers!

The enterprising warriors that stop by your blossoming burg will defeat monsters and earn you money. Conquering dungeons and clearing out hordes of monsters will bag you loot to stock your shops. And if your hamlet flourishes, adventurers will want to set up house and settle down!

Build training facilities like Combat Schools and Magic Labs to hone your heroic denizens’ skills and boost your village’s Popularity. The more faces that flock to your cause, the bigger the baddies you can beat!

An all-new “Cauldron” feature also allows you to test your alchemic expertise. Toss items obtained from quests or shops into the Cauldron and your armory might receive a rare addition.

No dungeon is too deep! Make your village the crown estate of this bold RPG narrative!

Thanks Gematsu.

