Rumor: Footage of Harry Potter RPG Leaked - News

posted 4 hours ago

It appears that a Harry Potter RPG is in development. Off camera gameplay footage was posted on YouTube featuring the game.

The video has since been pulled saying it "contains content from Warner Bros. Entertainment Interactive, who has blocked it on copyright grounds." That does add weight to the video being legit.





Here is some information on the game below via Press Start:

Set in the 19th Century (1800’s) Wizarding World, this 3rd person open-world action RPG game centers around your character with unique abilities who has eared a late acceptance to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

You are a newly arrived 5th year student to Hogwarts that demonstrates a latent gift for magic with a unique ability to track and identify remnants of a pottant ancient power. Upon arrival, strange events begin to materialize In the Forbidden Forrest and trouble begins o brew within the castle walls. Together with Professor Elezar Fig, you embark on a journey through both familiar and never before seen locations to bring to light the truth behind these mysterious occurrences.

On your quest you will craft potions, master new spells, and discover fantastical beasts. You will battle Dark Wizards, Goblins, and other supernatural enemies and uncover the truth about your destiny – the Fate of the Wizarding World lies in your hands.

Key Features:

Journey to Hogwarts to become one of 8 different Wizard types

Experience Hogwarts, make new friends, uncover new secrets, and change the fate of the Wizarding

world.Experience a new magic system that creates countless possibilities to master magic.

Freely explore the Wizarding World for the first time., Choose your house and friends at Hogwarts, and decide to pursue a path of good or evil.

Create your own witch or wizard, and experience a all new story separate from the books or films

You can view the video here for now.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

