Hitman 2 Gets How to Hitman: Tools of the Trade Trailer - News

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and Io Interactive have released a How to Hitman trailer for Hitman 2 that features the Tools of the Trade.

In Hitman 2, the path to eliminating a target is scattered with different tools to get the job done efficiently. Whether it’s remote exploding cellphones, audio distractions, proximity tasers, disposable scramblers or strategic use of mirrors, a player’s proficiency will determine whether Agent 47 makes it to the finish line in one piece.

Hitman 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on November 13.

