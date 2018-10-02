Space Hulk: Tactics Gets Map Editor Trailer - News

Publisher Focus Home Interactive and developer Cyanide Studio have released a new trailer for Space Hulk: Tactic that features the map editor.

Space Hulk: Tactics will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on October 9.

