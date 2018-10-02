This Week's Deals With Gold - Battlefront II, Dead Cells, Owlboy - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 171 Views
Microsoft has announced this week's Deals With Gold for Xbox Live Gold members. These deals run through October 9 at 6am ET / 3am PT.
Xbox One Deals
|CONTENT TITLE
|CONTENT TYPE
|DISCOUNT
|NOTES
|A Hole New World
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|Pixel Art Perfection
|Amazing Princess Sarah
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Pixel Art Perfection
|AQUA KITTY UDX: Xbox One Ultra Edition
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Pixel Art Perfection
|Asdivine Hearts
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|35%
|Pixel Art Perfection
|Axiom Verge
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Pixel Art Perfection
|Baja: Edge of Control HD*
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|DWG
|Battle Worlds: Kronos*
|Xbox One Game
|85%
|DWG
|Battlefield 1 In the Name of the Tsar
|Add-On
|100%
|Spotlight
|Battlefield 1 They Shall Not Pass
|Add-On
|100%
|Spotlight
|Bit Dungeon Plus
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|Pixel Art Perfection
|Black & White Bushido*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Bombslinger
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|Pixel Art Perfection
|Chime Sharp
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Pixel Art Perfection
|Dandara
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Pixel Art Perfection
|Dead Alliance*
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
|Dead Cells
|Xbox One Game
|20%
|Pixel Art Perfection
|Death Road to Canada
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Pixel Art Perfection
|Deep Ones
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30%
|Pixel Art Perfection
|Destiny 2 – Expansion Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight
|Don’t Sink
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Pixel Art Perfection
|Elliot Quest
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Pixel Art Perfection
|Extinction*
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|Extinction: Deluxe Edition*
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
|Flying Tigers: Shadows Over China *
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|FOX n FORESTS
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Pixel Art Perfection
|Furi*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Hyper Light Drifter
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Pixel Art Perfection
|Iron Crypticle
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Pixel Art Perfection
|Jotun: Valhalla Edition*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Jump Gunners
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|Pixel Art Perfection
|Knights of Pen and Paper +1 Deluxier Edition
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|Pixel Art Perfection
|Maldita Castilla EX – Cursed Castile
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Pixel Art Perfection
|Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Pixel Art Perfection
|Moonlighter
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|25%
|Pixel Art Perfection
|NOT A HERO: SUPER SNAZZY EDITION
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Pixel Art Perfection
|Oh…Sir! The Hollywood Roast
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|Pixel Art Perfection
|Oh…Sir! The Insult Simulator
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Pixel Art Perfection
|OlliOlli2: XL Edition
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Pixel Art Perfection
|Overcooked: Gourmet Edition
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Spotlight
|Overcooked: The Lost Morsel
|Add-On
|67%
|Spotlight
|Owlboy
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Pixel Art Perfection
|Party Hard
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Pixel Art Perfection
|Penarium
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Pixel Art Perfection
|Phantom Trigger
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|50%
|Pixel Art Perfection
|Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Pixel Art Perfection
|Punch Club
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Pixel Art Perfection
|Pure Farming 2018 Digital Deluxe Edition*
|Xbox One Game
|45%
|DWG
|Pure Farming 2018*
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|DWG
|Reagan Gorbachev
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Pixel Art Perfection
|Serial Cleaner
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Pixel Art Perfection
|Shalnor Legends: Sacred Lands
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|Pixel Art Perfection
|Slime-san Superslime Edition
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|Pixel Art Perfection
|Songbringer Bundle
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|60%
|Pixel Art Perfection
|STAR WARS Battlefront II*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG
|STAR WARS Battlefront Ultimate Edition*
|Xbox One Game
|85%
|DWG
|Stardew Valley
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|Pixel Art Perfection
|STAY
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|Pixel Art Perfection
|The Escapists
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Pixel Art Perfection
|The Escapists 2
|Xbox One Game
|45%
|Pixel Art Perfection
|The Escapists: Supermax Edition
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Pixel Art Perfection
|The Final Station
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Pixel Art Perfection
|The Long Reach
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Pixel Art Perfection
|The Surge
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Spotlight
|The Z Axis: Continuum
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|Pixel Art Perfection
|Three Fourths Home: Extended Edition*
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
|Torment: Tides of Numenera*
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
|UFC 3 Nortorious Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|Uncanny Valley*
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|Unit 4
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Pixel Art Perfection
|Wizard of Legend
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25%
|Pixel Art Perfection
|Xenon Valkyrie+
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Pixel Art Perfection
Xbox 360 Deals
|CONTENT TITLE
|CONTENT TYPE
|DISCOUNT
|NOTES
|Altered Beast*
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG
|Destroy All Humans Path of the Furon*
|Games On Demand
|85%
|DWG
|Faery: Legends of Avalon
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Spotlight
|Rocket Riot*
|Arcade
|80%
|DWG
|Rotastic
|Arcade
|75%
|Spotlight
|Sega Vintage Collection: ToeJam & Earl*
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG
|SINE MORA*
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|DWG
|Things on Wheels
|Arcade
|75%
|Spotlight
|Thunder Wolves*
|Arcade
|75%
|DWG
|Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown*
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|DWG
*These offers are only valid for Xbox Live Gold members.
