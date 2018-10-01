Super Hyperactive Ninja Launches October 25 on Switch - News

Jandusoft announced the fast-paced platformer, Super Hyperactive Ninja, will launch on the Nintendo Switch on October 25.

Here is an overview of the game:

Get ready to tune up your coffee-ninja skills, you will need them in this hardcore platformer!

Super Hyperactive Ninja is a fast-paced hyper-caffeinated action-platformer in 2D, designed with those who want a real tough challenge and speedrunners in mind.

The evil Shogun has stolen all the coffee from the secret ninja village of Kohinomura, recover it before you fall asleep!

You will play as Kohimaru, the last of the Coffee-Nin, to defeat the Shogun's army of evil ninjas and samurai, and his great yokai generals.

Save your fellows and recover the Legendary Coffee, which it's said to grant infinite energy to the one who takes it whole without milk.

Use the power of caffeine to enter Hyperactive Mode, to run faster and kill enemies, but use it wisely! You won't be able to change direction while in Hyperactive Mode, and it drains your energy faster.

Your energy is limited, and must be recharged with the coffees you find in the levels.

Play against a friend in the hidden Fight Mode! Use any of the characters you've unlocked in the main game. Will you battle with the Coffee-Nin? Or perhaps you'd like to use any of the guest characters: Aragami, Jack and Ace!

If you run out of caffeine, it's GAME OVER!

Super Hyperactive Ninja is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC via Steam.

