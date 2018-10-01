FIFA 19 Top UK Charts, Sales Down 25% Year-on-Year - News

FIFA 19 has topped the UK charts in its first week, according to Chart-Track for the week ending September 29. Sales were down 25 percent when compared to FIFA 18. 64 percent of the sales were on the PlayStation 4, 35 percent on the Xbox One and just one percent on the Nintendo Switch.

Valkyria Chronicles 4 was the only other new game in the top 10 as it debuted in ninth place.

Sales for Marvel's Spider-Man dropped 23 week-on-week, while Shadow of the Tomb Raider dropped 30 percent.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales) for the week:

FIFA 19 Marvel's Spider-Man Shadow of the Tomb Raider Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Grand Theft Auto V Mario Kart 8 Deluxe The Elder Scrolls Online NBA 2K19 Valkyria Chronicles 4 Minecraft: Xbox Editon

