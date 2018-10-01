Yomawari: The Long Night Collection Gets Switch Trailer - News

NIS America has released a new trailer for the Nintendo Switch version of Yomawari: The Long Night Collection.

Yomawari: The Long Night Collection will launch for the Nintendo Switch on October 26 in Europe and October 30 in North America.

