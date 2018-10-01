SEGA of America President Appointed Atlas U.S.A. President, SEGA West CEO Appointed Atlas U.S.A. CEO - News

Sega of America and Atlus U.S.A. announced today that SEGA of America president and COO Ian Curran has been appointed with the dual role as president and COO of Atlas U.S.A.

Sega West CEO Tatsuyuki Miyazaki has also been appointed as Atlas U.S.A. CEO. Current Atlas U.S.A. CEO Nato Hiroaka will focus on the role as Atlas brand owner.





"I’m so proud of the work we’ve done at Atlus U.S.A., Inc. and Mr. Miyazaki and Mr. Curran will continue to guide the company to even greater success," said Hiraoka. "I look forward to creating more exciting projects with the creative team at Atlus in Japan, and wish my colleagues the best of luck growing the business in the Americas and EMEA."

Curran added, "I’m eager to grow my role as the new President and COO of Atlus U.S.A., Inc. and greatly appreciate the support that Mr. Hiraoka has given me up to this point. Across the Sega and Atlusfamilies, we’ve had an incredibly successful year, and there is still so much to look forward to."

"We wish Mr. Hiraoka the very best of luck in his role and are thankful that he’ll still be a valuable asset to the Atlus team," said Miyazaki. "I’m thrilled to play a greater role in the continued success of Atlus U.S.A., Inc. and work alongside Ian, who has done an incredible job in just a couple of short months in his role as President and COO of Sega of America."

