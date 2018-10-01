Dragon Quest Builders 2 Info Details Vacant Island and Evolved Building - News

/ 121 Views

by, posted 48 minutes ago

Square Enix has released new information on Dragon Quest Builders 2 that details the Vacant Island and Evolved Building.

Read the information below:

Vacant Island, Part 2

Migrate the people you meet to Vacant Island! Borrow their power to build up Vacant Island!

Building knowledge is not the only thing you can acquire on various islands such as Monzola. You can also migrate the people you meet to Vacant Island. Utilize each of their special skills and cooperate to build up Vacant Island. While island will be empty at first, it will gradually become bountiful!

If you resolve incidents on various islands, you can migrate the people you meet to Vacant Island!

Form a party and explore together!

Cooperate with others to build up the island!

Gradually cultivate Vacant Island!

While the island is empty at first, it will gradually become bountiful!

Build up a Vacant Island all your own!

Evolved Building, Part 3

Even more enhanced building! Build up a Vacant Island all your own!

On the large Vacant Island, use the knowledge you have obtained to freely build various things. Here we will introduce some of the enhanced elements that will stimulate your ideas for building. There may even be some original creations new to Dragon Quest Builders!

Dye creations to change their color!

Combine ingredients to make meals!

With blocks that change shape when lined up and connected, there are even more placement variations!

Connect glass windows to create big windows and water tanks!

Dragon Quest Builders 2 will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on December 20 in Japan.

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles