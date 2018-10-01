Arika Disucces Fighting EX Layer on Steam, Cross-Play - News

Arika in a post on Facebook has discussed the upcoming Steam version of Fighting EX Layer, as well as possible cross-platform play between the PlayStation 4 version and Steam version.





About Steam

While the sales of the PS4 version weren’t the best, it was thanks to everyone’s support that we were able to release two additional characters at no extra charge. We truly thank you.

As we promised in our original plan, we would like to begin working on a Steam version. However, since we do not have a Season Pass or DLC, we do not have enough Development Funds. Therefore, we are facing a dilemma where we cannot work on the Steam version and the newest Update at the same time. In addition, we are also developing the Arcade version right now.

So, after taking everything into consideration, we decided to prioritize working on the Steam version. The main reason is that the arcade board used by Taito runs the same OS as Steam.

We have decided to develop this as Version 1.1.1 (the current PS4 version is 1.1.0). We did not plan on adding any balance changes.

However, the other day Nishitani-san said that he wished to change some of the Gougi decks, which if we decide to do, would lead to the Arcade and Steam versions being 1.1.1 while the PS4 version remains 1.1.0, which means there would be a difference between platforms.

We fully understand that this would not make the PS4 users happy. So, we decided to push ourselves are update the PS4 version to 1.1.1 as well.

Right now, the Development Team is putting everything they have into releasing the same version over 3 different platforms. There may end up being some slight differences between the versions, but we ask for your understanding.

Also, please understand that the reality that the development of any potential updates or new content is based on the sales of these upcoming versions.

When the release day is decided, we will make a formal announcement.

We will be providing a small number of Steam Beta Keys to help with promotion and testing of the network. We will take full responsibility for these actions. There may also be cases where we have people playing in official exhibitions before the game is released to the public. We humbly ask for your understanding.

About Crossplay

We are terribly sorry, but this impossible with our company's assets. We do not have the funding to prepare an Entry Server, Matching Server, and Relay Server around the entire world. It's impossible to do without having a game that's a huge hit worldwide as well as plenty of DLC items to cover the funds. We apologize for our lack of ability.

