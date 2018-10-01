Sony Drops PS4 Pro Price in Japan, Glacier White Model Available as Regular Version - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan and Asia announced it is dropping the price of the 1TB PlayStation 4 Pro in Japan on October 12 from 44,980 yen to 39,980 yen.

The Glacier White model of the PlayStation 4 Pro, which was originally released in limited quantities, is now available as a regular model.





The price of the limited edition Kingdom Hearts III PlayStation 4 Pro bundle has also been cut from 53,780 yen to 48,780 yen.

