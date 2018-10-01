Sony Drops PS4 Pro Price in Japan, Glacier White Model Available as Regular Version - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 11 hours ago / 1,171 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan and Asia announced it is dropping the price of the 1TB PlayStation 4 Pro in Japan on October 12 from 44,980 yen to 39,980 yen.
The Glacier White model of the PlayStation 4 Pro, which was originally released in limited quantities, is now available as a regular model.
The price of the limited edition Kingdom Hearts III PlayStation 4 Pro bundle has also been cut from 53,780 yen to 48,780 yen.
It'll be interesting to see how much this boosts PS4 sales in Japan.
And how the ratio will be afterwards between base PS4 and the Pro model. It has been around 3:1 to 2:1 for a while now, maybe this will push it closer to 1:1
Yeah that makes me wonder what the 4K adoption rate is like in Japan.
I don't think it'll boost total PS4 sales notably. It's only a 10% cut on PS4 Pro. As Bofferbrauer says, maybe an improved ratio for Pro.
True it's only 10%. The fact they didn't lower the base PS4 price makes me think this in reaction to slower than expected sales for the PS4 Pro.
Yeah, that could be the reason.
Hoping Australia gets this deal to. I would like to pick up a Pro by years end.
If applied to the American equivalent, how much would the reduction be here?
I want to say around $50
With yen you can almost just add the decimal point to the 5 digit figure, 100yen is 88cent so 10,000 would be 88 dollars.
So the drop of 5000 yen is about 44 dollars, but if you want a quick estimate with yen just drop in the .
Ie 44,980 becomes $449.80 it's not super accurate but close enough
