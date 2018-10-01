Shawn Layden Explains Why It Took So Long to Get Console Cross-Play on PS4 - News

/ 820 Views

by, posted 11 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment Worldwide Studios chairman Shawn Layden discussed in the latest PlayStation Blogcast why it took the company so long to add cross platform play with the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One. Fortnite is the first game on the PlayStation 4 to allow cross platform play with other consoles.

"This is something we know about, we know this is a want, this is a desire. And we want to deliver that in the best way possible," said Layden. "Now enabling cross-play isn’t just a flip of a switch and there you go. It’s a very multi-dimensional attribute or feature.

"So we had to look at it from a technical point of view, we had to look at it with our partners from a business point of view. We have to make sure if we enable this do we have the right customer service support? Do we have the right messaging out there? It’s rather ordinal.

"Everything has to go in a certain order to get them all set up and that’s why it has taken us longer certainly than what I would have wanted. But it took us longer than what it was going to take to get it ready and get it done which is why we were able to not only able to announce it this past Tuesday, but enable it at the same time."

Thanks DualShockers.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles