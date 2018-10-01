Shawn Layden: No PlayStation Experience in 2018 - News

posted 11 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment Worldwide Studios chairman Shawn Layden revealed in the latest PlayStation Blogcast there will be no PlayStation Experience in 2018.

For 2018, I know this is going to be a disappointment to some people, but we have decided not to hold PlayStation Experience. We won’t have it in the States this year," said Layden.





"We’re looking down into 2019 into games like Dreams and Days Gone, but we wouldn’t have enough to bring people all together in some location in North America to have that event," he added.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

