New PlayStation Releases This Week - Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Mega Man 11

Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation VR in the US. 11 games in total will release this week.

Here is the full list of games:

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Astro Bot Rescue Mission, PS VR — Digital, Retail

Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Freaky Awesome, PS4 — Digital

Mega Man 11, PS4 — Digital, Retail

The Midnight Sanctuary, PS4 — Digital

Party Crashers, PS4 — Digital

Pato Box, PS Vita — Digital

Racket Fury: Table Tennis VR, PS VR — Digital

Valthirian Arc: Hero School Story, PS4 — Digital, Retail

WWE 2K19 Digital Deluxe, PS4 — Digital, Retail

