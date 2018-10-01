New Xbox Releases This Week - Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Mega Man 11 - News

by, posted 11 hours ago

Microsoft announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the Xbox One in the US. Five games in total will release this week.

Here is the full list of games:

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Mega Man 11

Gnomes Garden

Armored Freedom

WWE 2K19 Deluxe Edition

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

