Red Dead Redemption 2 Second Gameplay Video to Release October 1 at 9am Eastern - News

by, posted 11 hours ago

Rockstar Games announced it will release the second gameplay video for Red Dead Redemption 2 on October 1 at 9am Eastern.

Gameplay Video Part 2 coming tomorrow

9am Eastern pic.twitter.com/ZjS3ZUhKHg — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) September 30, 2018

Red Dead Redemption 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 26.

