Minecraft: Dungeons Announced for PC - News

Mojang has announced a new Minecraft action adventure game, Minecraft: Dungeons. It will launch for Windows PC in 2019.

Here is an overview of the game:

Fight your way through an all-new action-adventure game, inspired by classic dungeon crawlers and set in the Minecraft universe! Coming to PC in 2019.

Brave the dungeons alone, or team up with friends! Up to four players can battle together through action-packed, treasure-stuffed, wildly varied levels, all in an epic quest to save the villagers and take down the evil Arch-Illager!

Discover new weapons and items that will help you defeat a ruthless swarm of new-and-nasty mobs. Fight or flee through canyons, swamps and – of course – mines! Any adventurer brave or foolish enough (or a bit-of-both!) to explore this blocky and beautiful world will need to come prepared. So quickly, gear up!

