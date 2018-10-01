Darkest Dungeon: The Color of Madness Launches on October 11 for Switch, Xbox One and iPad - News

Darkest Dungeon: The Color of Madness will launch for the Nintendo Switch, Xbox one and iPad on October 11 for $4.99. The Musketeer DLC on the same day will be made free on the same platforms.

Darkest Dungeon is out now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation Vita, iPad, Windows PC, Mac, and Linux.

