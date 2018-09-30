Kogado Studio Unveils Yume Utsutsu Re:Master for PSV, PS4, NS & PC - News

At the Tokyo Game Show 2018, via the Konami booth where it had a small space, visual novel maker Kogado Studio officially revealed Yume Utsutsu Re:Master, a lighthearted visual novel about game development.

The heroine, Ai, comes to find her sister Kokoro, whom she's not seen for a long time, in Koenji, a locality in the greater Tokyo area. Kokoro works at Eureka Software and supervises video game making. Unexpectedly hired as assistant director for Kokoro's development team, Ai discovers the tricky life of game development.

Set to release in February 2019 in Japan on PSVita, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC, Yume Utsutsu Re:Master sounds close to the famous anime New Game and will hopefully deliver the same enjoyment. It will be fully voiced and includes 60 different illustrations.

The official website has been launched with English and Chinese pages presumably available later, suggesting willingness to localize the game abroad. It is worth mentioning that Kogado staff were also giving leaflets in English during the show.





