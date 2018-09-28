Namco Museum Arcade Pac Out Now on Switch - News

posted 4 hours ago

Bandai Namco has released Namco Museum Arcade Pac on the Nintendo Switch. It is available for $39.99.

View the launch trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The collection features the classic Namco Museum and PAC-MAN Championship Edition 2 Plus, for a total of 13 games for you to enjoy at home or on the go!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

