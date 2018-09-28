Fate/Extella Link Launches in the West in Q1 2019 - News

Publisher XSEED Games announced Fate/Extella Link will launch in North America and Europe in Q1 2019 for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita. The PlayStation 4 version is priced at $49.99 and the PlayStation Vita version will cost $39.99.





Here is an overview of the game:

Picking up right where the 2017 smash hit Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star left off, Fate/Extella Link adds 10 Servants to the original roster of 16. The high-speed action gameplay has been refined, and players will battle their way through massive invading armies to protect the virtual world of SE.RA.PH from an invading force. Players on PlayStation 4 can now engage in massive four-on-four online battles with up to seven other players. Foes will quiver at the True Name of players’ Noble Phantasms as they assume the role of their favorite Servant.

Key Features:

Combatants from Across the Fate Universes Join the Fray – In addition to the 16 original Servants from Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star, 10 characters from other Fate series will enter battle as playable Servants, including Astolfo, Scathach, and Francis Drake.

– In addition to the 16 original Servants from Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star, 10 characters from other Fate series will enter battle as playable Servants, including Astolfo, Scathach, and Francis Drake. Hunker Down in Base Camp – Players can move freely around their army’s base camp—a medieval cathedral raised into the sky—and interact with their Servants to build meaningful bonds.

– Players can move freely around their army’s base camp—a medieval cathedral raised into the sky—and interact with their Servants to build meaningful bonds. Polished Graphics and Battle Mechanics – Players can experience refined combat mechanics and graphics through the game.

