Yo-kai Watch 3 Launches This Winter in Europe and in North America on February 8, 2019

Publisher Nintendo announced Yo-kai Watch 3 will launch for the Nintendo 3DS in Europe this winter and in North America on February 8, 2019.

Yo-kai Watch Blasters: Red Cat Corps and Yo-kai Watch Blasters: White Dog Squad also got an update that adds more missions, new areas and Big Bosses to befriend.

View a trailer on the update below:





