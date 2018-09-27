Vertical Drop Heroes HD Launches October 4 on the Switch - News

Publisher Degica Games and developer Nerdook announced Vertical Drop Heroes HD will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on October 4. Pre-orders for the game are now open with a 30 percent discount.

Here is an overview of the game:

Vertical Drop Heroes is a procedural platformer RPG hybrid with roguelike elements, where your hero adventures through randomly generated stages. Armed with a variety of skills and traits, you must use your cunning and reflexes to survive the dangers of each stage, until you face the final boss and uncover the truth behind the game!

Key Features:

Randomly generated stages with destructible terrain.

Split screen, local co-op (supports split Joy-Con play).

Tons of skills, abilities, traits and powers to unlock.

Unique combat system encourages proper planning over quick reflexes.

Persistent upgrades allow you to carry forward progress between games.

Every enemy and boss is designed to provide challenge and variety.

Created by one-man indie machine, Nerdook, in his unique style.

