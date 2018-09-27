Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales Gets Story Teaser Trailer - News

CD Projeckt RED has released the story teaser trailer for Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales.

View it below:

Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales will launch for Windows PC on October 23 and for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on December 4.

