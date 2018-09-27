Puzzle Game Art of Balance Launches October 4 on the Switch - News

/ 277 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Developer Shin’en Multimedia announced the puzzle game, Art of Balance, will launch on the Nintendo Switch, via the eShop on October 4 for $8.99.

View a trailer of the game below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Puzzle games must be addictive. That’s why we designed 200 levels to not only challenge your skills but also your imagination. With its tight controls, Art of Balance is easy to pick up and hard to put away.

The goal sounds simple at first: Build a balanced stack from all given shapes. But with every world comes a twist, making it increasingly difficult to find a solution. Some shapes break under load, while others can even reverse gravity and literally turn the stack upside down. But don’t fret. With practice, some experimentation and a little bit of luck you’ll quickly master even the most difficult challenges.

Packed with 5 unique game modes, online play and local split-screen, Art of Balance is the ultimate test for aspiring puzzle masters. Three additional players can join in at any time and help you solve the puzzles.

With a relaxing lounge soundtrack and 8 beautiful environments, Art of Balance is the ideal fit for casual gaming sessions alone or with friends. Play at home or on the go and challenge other players on their Nintendo Switch.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles