Sinner: Sacrifice for Redemption Launches October 18 for NS, PS4, and XOne, Later on PC

Publisher Another Indie and developer Dark Star Game Studios announced Sinner: Sacrifice for Redemption will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 18, and for Windows PC later this year.

View the latest trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Created by a team including a former Ubisoft art director, Konami senior programmer and a Blizzard technical artist, Sinner follows Adam, a soldier with a dark past. Adam embarks on a journey for absolution, facing off against monstrous beasts to reconcile his heinous crimes. Based on the seven deadly sins, these savage specters will reveal their personal connections with Adam as he advances his quest for atonement to a hauntingly beautiful soundtrack.

Before dueling each monstrosity, Adam must sacrifice a part of himself and accept a permanent debuff. Battles will become increasingly difficult with each sacrifice as Adam’s vitality is reduced, his arsenal breaks down and his armor withers away. Alternate gear can be unlocked in New Game+ mode, lending replayability to Adam’s journey for redemption.

