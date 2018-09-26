PlayStation Plus Games for October Announced - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 831 Views
Sony on the PlayStation Blog have revealed the PlayStation Plus games for October for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita.
The free PlayStation Plus games for the month are:
PlayStation 4:
- 2064: Read Only Memories
- The Bridge
- Friday the 13th: The Game
- Laser League
- Rocketbirds 2: Revolution
- Bonus: Here They Lie
- Bonus: Knowledge is Power
PlayStation 3:
- The Bridge
- Master Reboot
PlayStation Vita:
- 2064: Read Only Memories
- The Bridge
- Rocketbirds 2: Revolution
Nothing for me this month. I already played the hell out of Friday of the 13th
Meh. Not a thing here that interests me.
Love the October horror theme with Friday the 13th and Here They Lie.
If there is one thing Xbox is beating Playstation in this gen is value for money in paid services.
With Game Pass, sure. But besides this month, PS Plus' game collection in 2018 has been far superior to Games with Gold. That's somewhat understandable given that Microsoft wants users to subscribe to Game Pass.
January: Deus Ex: Mankind Divided + Batman: The Telltale Series
February: Knack + Rime
March: Bloodborne + Ratchet & Clank
April: Mad Max + TrackMania Turbo
May: Beyond: Two Souls + Rayman Legends
June: Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 + XCOM 2 + Trials Fusion
July: Heavy Rain + Absolver
August: Mafia 3 + Dead by Daylight
September: Destiny 2 + God of War 3 Remastered
First month in ages I don't even feel the need to claim these.
It's understandable...if I were Sony I wouldn't put up big games in a month, where everyone is playing other big titles anyway.
oof, really hoping JP PS+ is much better than this.
Wow what a weak selection. How is that good value for money?!
Friday the 13th costs 37e and is one of the 72 games you get for the years subscription which costs 60e (with 3 bonus months or 3 months of Netflix)
Math should tell you how it's good value for money.
