Switch vs Wii – VGChartz Gap Charts – August 2018 Update
The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.
Switch Vs. Wii Global:
Gap change in latest month: 746,093 - Wii
Gap change over last 12 months: 4,130,360 - Wii
Total Lead: 5,431,135 - Wii
Switch Total Sales: 20,058,577
Wii Total Sales: 25,489,712
August 2018 is the 18th month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for. During the latest month the Wii has grown its lead over the Switch. The Wii outsold the Switch by 746,093 units in the last month and by 4.13 million units in the last 12 months. The Wii is currently ahead of the Switch by 5.43 million units.
The Wii launched in November 2006, while the Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017. The Switch has sold 20.06 million units, while the Wii sold 25.49 million units during the same timeframe.
Outsold by ~750k units in just the last month... April 2008 saw the release of Mario Kart Wii. Anyway, the Wii was a beast, so the gap will continue to grow in favor of the white console. Still, Switch will take the win lifetime, because eventually the tides will begin to turn.
That depends on Nintendo. Switch could potentially fall off in a few years as well.
The circumstances surrounding Switch already point to a very different outcome in comparison to Wii.
Wii really suffered from 2011 onwards because Nintendo had to get the 3DS off the ground (3DS launched in February/March 2011) while also supporting the DS and preparing for the Wii U launch in late 2012. Wii was one of four Nintendo consoles that required support, but Switch will be one of only two during the next transitional period, so first party releases won't be anywhere as sparse for Switch as they had been for Wii.
Wii was despised by third parties and by 2011 the amount of noteworthy third party releases was miniscule. On the other hand, Switch is already close to beating Wii in terms of total amount of quality third party games after only 18 months on the market, and the best is yet to come for Switch because Japan is going to get behind this console for sure.
The steady flow of good third party games makes the Switch similar to the DS which had a sustained peak despite Nintendo putting their best efforts on Wii during the time the DS sold like crazy with three consecutive 25m+ years.
Too many people believe that Wii sales dropped because the console was a fad, but an honest analysis makes it evident how dire the software release schedule was from 2011 onwards. The strength of its back catalogue still made the Wii sell more than 10m units in 2011 whereas every other console with such a barren release schedule couldn't even sell 5m.
In any case, Switch is not like Wii, so it's highly unlikely that Nintendo will deliberately cut its life short in favor of a braindead concept for a new console. And even if Nintendo did that, Switch's third party support is going to mitigate the damage that Nintendo can do to Switch.
I knew the Wii was hard to beat, but wow!!
That holiday gap is the main reason. Switch may come close this holiday...
Woah, Wii was such a monster. It's strange. Switch holds well up against 3DS, although 3DS has new model, price-cut, but fails to keep up with the Wii. Eventually Wii sales will dwindle, but how strong could that have been, if Nintendo hadn't abandon support for the Wii in the midst of it's life. How far could the Wii have gone?
Wii was such a huge paradigm break that it practically created a market for itself with a lot of innovation, with very low prices as well. Switch is the successor to 3ds for portable games and heir to the fans of the late wii u, which were not many. It's a much smaller market.
The Wii was such a monster.
Here's the thing about the Wii and Switch. While the Wii is sprinting, the Switch is ultimately going to run a marathon. The Wii eventually fell of a cliff, but I think the Switch will continue to sell strongly well after it is fully supported.
Holidays are coming for Switch, it wont catch up but the gap will close significantly for sure. But there is still possibilites of Switch beating the Wii in the end since it will most likely have longer legs from being handheld.
