Marvel’s Spider-Man Remains at the Top of the Japanese Charts for 3rd Week - News

Marvel’s Spider-Man (PS4) has remained at the top of the Japanese charts in its third week with sales of 38,065 units, according to Media Create for the week ending September 23.

Steins;Gate Elite (PS4) debuted in second with sales of 13,433 units. The Nintendo Switch version debuted in fourth with sales of 13,305.

The Switch was the best-selling platform with sales 37,733 units. The PS4 sold 15,993 units, the 3DS sold 7,100 units. The PlayStation Vita sold 2,718 units and Xbox One sold 103 units.

Here is the complete top 20 chart:

[PS4] Marvel’s Spider-Man (Bundle Version Included) (SIE, 09/07/18) – 38,065 (244,051) [PS4] Steins;Gate Elite (5pb., 09/20/18) (Limited Edition Included) – 13,433 (New) [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 13,317 (291,062) [NSW] Steins;Gate Elite (5pb., 09/20/18) (Limited Edition Included) – 13,305 (New) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 13,205 (2,631,538) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 10,288 (1,768,152) [PS4] Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Square Enix, 09/14/18) – 8,239 (40,410) [PS4] Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 (Konami, 08/30/18) – 5,945 (109,640) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 5,910 (1,117,445) [PS4] Conan Exiles (Spike Chunsoft, 08/23/18) – 5,822 (74,579) [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna – The Golden Country (Nintendo, 09/21/18) – 5,697 (New) [PS4] F1 2018 (Ubisoft, 09/20/18) – 5,517 (New) [PS4] Atelier: Alchemists of Arland 1, 2, and 3 DX Premium Box (Koei Tecmo, 09/20/18) – 5,341 (New) [NSW] Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 03: Vehicle Kit (Nintendo, 09/14/18) – 5,266 (16,926) [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun! (Bandai Namco, 07/19/18) – 5,103 (200,542) [NSW] Mario Tennis Aces (Nintendo, 06/22/18) – 4,892 (348,492) [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (The Pokemon Company, 11/17/17) – 4,467 (1,729,450) [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 3,971 (1,817,116) [NSW] Kirby: Star Allies (Nintendo, 03/16/18) – 3,732 (618,914) [PSV] Steins;Gate Elite (5pb., 09/20/18) (Limited Edition Included) – 3,704 (New)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

