Platformer Squishies Launches November 20 for PSVR

Developer Brainseed Factory announced the platformer, Squishies, will launch for the PlayStation VR on November 20.

View the teaser trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Squishies is a joyful, relaxing experience, full of color and life… of course, there’s a little bit of peril, too.

Your goal is to help stranded Squishies find their way back home. You do this by using your superpower – which is pushing & pulling Squishies around with the help of your transdimensional Alien Fish friends (PS Move controllers).

To complete each level, you need to roll the Squishies to giant alien gates, ensuring them a safe route home. When the environment gets too hazardous you’ll need to use power-ups, alien technology and helpful creatures to get by (and don’t forget, you’ll need your little superbrains as well).

While helping this tubby species you’ll forget that you are actually still sitting in your living room looking like a Power Ranger petting small animals (yes, you do!).

Aside from the extra adorable look of those creatures and the ingenious challenging gameplay, we wanted you to experience the huge fun we had while creating all these levels. That’s why we implemented the same tool that we used during development, so you can have the same experience that we had.

The level editor makes it possible for you to bring your own imagination into the game world. We also wanted to give you the opportunity to share your masterpieces with other players all over the globe.

