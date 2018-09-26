Kingdom Hearts III Voice Cast Announced - News

Square Enix has announced the voice cast for Kingdom Hearts III. Several actors will be reprising their roles from popular Walt Disney Animation Studios and Disney Pixar films.





The voice cast includes:

Josh Gad (Frozen, Beauty and the Beast) as Olaf from Frozen

(Frozen, Beauty and the Beast) as Olaf from Frozen Kristen Bell (Frozen, Veronica Mars, Forgetting Sarah Marshall) as Anna from Frozen

(Frozen, Veronica Mars, Forgetting Sarah Marshall) as Anna from Frozen Idina Menzel (Frozen, Enchanted, Rent) as Elsa from Frozen

(Frozen, Enchanted, Rent) as Elsa from Frozen Jonathan Groff (Frozen, Mindhunter, American Sniper) as Kristoff from Frozen

(Frozen, Mindhunter, American Sniper) as Kristoff from Frozen Zachary Levi (Tangled, Chuck, Thor: The Dark World) as Flynn Rider from Tangled

(Tangled, Chuck, Thor: The Dark World) as Flynn Rider from Tangled Donna Murphy (Tangled, Center Stage) as Mother Gothel from Tangled

(Tangled, Center Stage) as Mother Gothel from Tangled John Ratzenberger (Toy Story, Cheers, The Incredibles, Coco) as Hamm from Toy Story

(Toy Story, Cheers, The Incredibles, Coco) as Hamm from Toy Story Wallace Shawn (Toy Story, The Princess Bride, The Good Wife) as Rex from Toy Story

(Toy Story, The Princess Bride, The Good Wife) as Rex from Toy Story Tate Donovan (Hercules, The O.C., Argo) as Hercules from Hercules

(Hercules, The O.C., Argo) as Hercules from Hercules Kevin R. McNally (Pirates of the Caribbean Series) as Gibbs from the Pirates of the Caribbean series

(Pirates of the Caribbean Series) as Gibbs from the Pirates of the Caribbean series Tony Anselmo as Donald Duck

as Donald Duck Bill Farmer as Goofy

as Goofy Haley Joel Osment (The Sixth Sense, A.I.) will reprise his role in Kingdom Hearts as Sora, the pure-hearted protagonist

Kingdom Hearts III will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on January 25, 2019 in Japan and Asia, and January 29 in North America and Europe.

Thanks Gematsu.

