Atelier Arland Series Deluxe Pack Headed West on December 4 for NS, PS4, PC - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 344 Views
Koei Tecmo announced Atelier Arland Series Deluxe Pack will launch in North America and Europe for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC on December 4.
The Atelier Arland Series Deluxe Pack includes all three games from the Arland trilogy:
- Atelier Rorona: The Alchemists of Arland DX
- Atelier Totori: The Adventurer of Arland DX
- Atelier Meruru: The Apprentice of Arland DX
Apparently it will be digital-only in America and Europe, but information is sparse at the moment. Sucks, if true. Nothing about the price yet either, nor if titles can be purchased individually.
Merry Christmas to me! I have them for the PS3, but I'll be double dipping this one.
