Atelier Arland Series Deluxe Pack Headed West on December 4 for NS, PS4, PC - News

/ 344 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Koei Tecmo announced Atelier Arland Series Deluxe Pack will launch in North America and Europe for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC on December 4.





The Atelier Arland Series Deluxe Pack includes all three games from the Arland trilogy:

Atelier Rorona: The Alchemists of Arland DX

Atelier Totori: The Adventurer of Arland DX

Atelier Meruru: The Apprentice of Arland DX

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles