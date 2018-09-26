Nelke and the Legendary Alchemists Headed West in Early 2019 for NS, PS4, PC - News

Publisher Koei Tecmo announced Nelke and the Legendary Alchemists: Ateliers of the New World will launch in North America and Europe for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC in early 2019.

Here is an overview of the game:

In Nelke and the Legendary Alchemists: Ateliers of the New World players assume the role of Nelke von Lestamm, a young aristocrat who longs to become an alchemist, but sadly does not have the talents required. With a strong fascination with the ancient legend of the Sage of Granzweit, she is excited to uncover new information which rumours that the sacred Granzweit Tree is within the lands her father governs.

Not only are the eccentric alchemists on hand to help with developing Westwald, but Nelke will rely on their help to unravel the mystery behind the Granzweit Tree. The main cast of the Dusk series; Ayesha Altugle, Escha Malier, Logix Ficsario, Shallistera Argo and Shallotte Elminus, are just a handful of the alchemist friends which she will have the pleasure to work alongside on her journey. More alchemists are yet to be revealed from across other Atelier titles like the Salburg, Mysterious and Arland trilogies.

In Nelke and the Legendary Alchemists: Ateliers of the New World, players need money to develop the land and build new facilities, but will require the aid of well-known alchemists. By sending alchemists out across the lands to gather materials and synthesize them provides Nelke with income from selling the final product in one of Westwald’s shops. As the town’s population grows, players can construct Ateliers, Shops, Growing Areas, Landmarks, and Roads, to name a few. Many facilities will allow helpers run their day-to-day procedures – place a resident as a helper in a Growing Area and they will ensure that the items planted are harvested and ready for use.

